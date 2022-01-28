Scotiabank Weighs in on Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orbia Advance in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

