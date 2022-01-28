Scotiabank Weighs in on Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orbia Advance in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.
