ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 18% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $66,321.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,521,477 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

