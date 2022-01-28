Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $153,039.92 and approximately $78.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,206,714 coins and its circulating supply is 20,206,714 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

