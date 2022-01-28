Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 426,811 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,811 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.19% of Gores Guggenheim worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $5,939,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

