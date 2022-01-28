Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

