Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.81% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 4,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

