Sculptor Capital LP Buys 383,626 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,626 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.42% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $647,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $317,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FMAC stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

