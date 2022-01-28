Sculptor Capital LP Buys 417,587 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.55% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $506,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,631,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,468. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

