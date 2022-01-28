Sculptor Capital LP Buys 565,095 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,095 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 13.42% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

