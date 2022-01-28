Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 573,075 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $112,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 374,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,094,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $303.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.