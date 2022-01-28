Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,282 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 3.79% of AF Acquisition worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

