Sculptor Capital LP Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 880.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,681 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 11.31% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000.

NASDAQ XPDI traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 2,457,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

XPDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

