Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.34 Million Holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.31% of BYTE Acquisition worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

