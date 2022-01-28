Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.59 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,710 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE DTP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,357. DTE Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

