Sculptor Capital LP Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,387 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.72% of Cartesian Growth worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 13,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,343. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.