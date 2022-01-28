Sculptor Capital LP Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.11% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,510,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,125,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $8,547,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,332. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

