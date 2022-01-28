Sculptor Capital LP Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 223.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,662 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.25% of Jack Creek Investment worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 104.6% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

