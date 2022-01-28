Sculptor Capital LP Increases Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,947. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

