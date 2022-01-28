Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,540 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.31% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $178,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

IACC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,797. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.