Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,630 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.40% of MSD Acquisition worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSDA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 54,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,350. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

