Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,682 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Shares of BST traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $42.93. 14,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

