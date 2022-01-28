Sculptor Capital LP Invests $14.70 Million in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APMIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,950,000.

Shares of APMIU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

