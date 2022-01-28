Sculptor Capital LP Invests $8.90 Million in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 910,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.18% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 947,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 188,996 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWND stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

