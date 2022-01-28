Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 165,225 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,225 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.91% of Bridgetown worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. 42,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

