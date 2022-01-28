Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.15% of Pioneer Merger worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,059,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter valued at $9,131,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth about $5,965,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 551,831 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,422. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

