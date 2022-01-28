Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $6,951,000.

NASDAQ:ALPAU remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

