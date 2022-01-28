Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,571 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises 10.0% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.62. 184,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

