Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,520 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.64% of Seagen worth $821,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,675,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $122.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,115 shares of company stock worth $74,621,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

