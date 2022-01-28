Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of LC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.