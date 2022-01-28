Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Anthem, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Anthem by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 375,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,144,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

