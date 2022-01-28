Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.71) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,850 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

