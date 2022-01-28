Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $841.44 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00014859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $841.44 million and $27.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00253787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

