Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $348,240.47 and $42,057.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

