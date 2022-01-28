Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 406,639 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $699.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

