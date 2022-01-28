SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,005,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 167,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

