Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.74 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $18,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 106.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

