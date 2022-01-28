Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 6.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 204,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,966,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.