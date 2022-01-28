Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 8.2% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004233 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

