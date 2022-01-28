Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

