Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,902 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Service Properties Trust worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

