ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lifted by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 6.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.01. 13,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,923. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

