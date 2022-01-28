ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $807.00 to $810.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $549.51 and last traded at $548.89. Approximately 44,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,548,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 474.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

