Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. 261,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,152% from the average session volume of 20,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.