Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,272,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.43) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

