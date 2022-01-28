Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 191,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,546,848 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, increased their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

