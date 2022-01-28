ShareToken Price Tops $0.0112 (SHR)

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ShareToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShareToken has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. ShareToken has a total market cap of $26.20 million and $349,649.00 worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

ShareToken Coin Profile

ShareToken (SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,774,193 coins. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network . ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareToken is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

