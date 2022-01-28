SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SBET opened at $1.54 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.