Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.00% of Shaw Communications worth $137,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.