Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $239,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHEN opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

