Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

SHW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.66. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,135. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.21 and its 200 day moving average is $310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

