Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.
SHW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.66. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,135. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.21 and its 200 day moving average is $310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
